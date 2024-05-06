Vidya Balan shares how tuning into body’s signals aids clear decision making

Vidya Balan shares insights on accessing consciousness to make informed decisions

Renowned actress Vidya Balan recently had an insightful conversation with content creator Samdish Bhatia, where she opened up about various topics. In the discussion, Balan shed light on the concept of “access consciousness” and how tuning into one's physical sensations can help take better calls.

Balan, who is celebrating the success of her recent film Do Aur Do Pyaar, explained that access consciousness allows restructuring of thought patterns and beliefs. It helps remove limitations by accessing both the conscious and subconscious mind. She credited this practice with her healer for bringing positive changes in her outlook.

The National Award-winning actress emphasized the need to connect with how the body feels while facing challenges. She stated that right decisions make one feel lighter, while wrong ones induce heaviness. So one must listen to these physical cues for guidance.

Senior psychologist Neha Cadabam validated Balan's views on access consciousness. She described it as aligning with cognitive restructuring used in cognitive behavioral therapy. This involves recognizing irrational thoughts, understanding distortions and replacing them with realistic perspectives.

Cadabam affirmed research proving thought restructuring decreases stress, anxiety and depression. It aids emotional regulation for handling daily struggles in a healthy manner. Some effective techniques for this are mindfulness, journaling and cognitive techniques like noting negative inferences.

While agreeing on its mental wellness benefits, Cadabam warned against solo attempts without expertise. Misapplication of methods could backfire and worsen issues. She advised professional help, structured courses or self-help books approved by therapists for successful thought transformations.