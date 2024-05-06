Ayurvedic Remedy Combining Amla and Turmeric Said to Naturally Manage Blood Sugar

An experienced Ayurvedic practitioner vouches for the potential of an ancient herbal combination to effectively balance blood sugar levels and even reverse pre-diabetes. The formulation consisting of amla and turmeric, known as Nisha-Amalaki, has been praised for its ability to regulate blood glucose, enhance insulin sensitivity and support overall health in a natural manner when taken daily.

According to the expert, this Ayurvedic remedy has shown 100% effectiveness in controlling blood sugar fluctuations by maintaining healthy HbA1c levels and metabolism. Regular intake is said boost energy, immunity as well as cleanse and nourish the entire system.

The key ingredients in this formulation and their purported benefits are as follows:

Amla is a superfruit well-known in Ayurveda for its hypoglycemic properties. Rich in nutrients like vitamin C and antioxidants, it may help prevent spikes and drops in blood glucose by supporting pancreatic function.

Turmeric contains curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It is believed to improve insulin sensitivity and facilitate balanced blood sugar regulation.

When combined, these natural components may have synergistic action for blood sugar management. Clinical studies are still needed but preliminary findings are encouraging.

The Ayurvedic practitioner recommends taking 3 grams of equal quantities of dried amla and turmeric powder mixed in warm water daily for observing positive outcomes within 3 weeks. It is important to note this should only be used as a complementary approach under medical guidance, especially for those with diabetes or related concerns. Larger and longer term research can help further validate the efficacy and safety of this Ayurvedic formulation.