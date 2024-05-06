Could switching up which hand you brush teeth with boost brain health?

Many of us go through our daily routines without thinking too much about it. But what if changing even small habits like which hand we use could benefit our brain function? Some experts believe that brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand may help reduce feelings of brain fog and sharpen cognitive skills over time.

Dr. Karan Rajan, a popular content creator and NHS physician, recently explained in a social media post how introducing novel activities that challenge our brain could forge new neural pathways. Simply brushing teeth with the hand we don't normally use may force the brain to activate different areas and connections. While more research is needed, this type of mental exercise could potentially boost cognition in the long run according to psychologists.

“The experience of using an alternate hand introduces an element of difficulty that stimulates neuroplasticity,” stated leading psychologist Neha Cadabam. Neuroplasticity refers to the brain's amazing ability to form new connections throughout life based on our experiences. By pushing it to learn a familiar routine in a different way, we may strengthen existing pathways and develop extra ones too. However, any effects are likely subtle and require consistency over prolonged periods.

While one brushing session alone may not instantly clear brain fog, regularly incorporating varied tasks into daily life could offer cognitive advantages as we age. Activities engaging both sides of the body through activities like playing musical instruments or certain video games may provide similar benefits. Overall, lifestyle habits supporting strong cognitive health include regular exercise, quality sleep, mindfulness practices, nutrition, and brain training exercises.

So the next time you feel mentally clouded, you may want to reach for your toothbrush with the hand you don't usually use. It could boost brain power over the long-run. Of course, balanced whole-life strategies are most important for sharp mental functioning. But trying new techniques may energize our most important organ in subtle yet significant ways.