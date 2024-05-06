back to top
Search
EntertainmentDeepak Tijori sets the record straight on viral remark about Amrita Singh...
Entertainment

Deepak Tijori sets the record straight on viral remark about Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

By: Northlines

Date:

In a recent interview, actor Deepak Tijori found himself having to clear the air regarding a statement he made earlier this year that was taken wildly out of context. Tijori's original comment referenced the tremendous camaraderie between himself and his peers from the 1990s scene, including Saif Ali Khan. However, the remark was misrepresented by some to imply that Saif's then-wife Amrita Singh had interfered to prevent him from supporting Tijori's debut film ‘Pehla Nasha'.

Seeking to set the record straight, Tijori spoke to a leading publication to provide clarity on the situation. He expressed frustration that his words were misconstrued to paint Amrita, whom he holds in high regard, in an unfair light. Tijori explained the actual sequence of events was that when Saif informed Amrita of plans to make a special appearance in ‘Pehla Nasha', she was simply surprised by the close bond shared between actors of that generation compared to her times in the industry.

At no point, emphasized Tijori, did he suggest Amrita discouraged or obstructed Saif's cameo. The acclaimed actress was merely acknowledging the fraternity among peers in the 1990s scene. Tijori said it pained him to see the misreported anecdote spread online, distorting both his statement and Amrita's character. He called her a “sweetheart and wonderful woman” who has always been a steadfast supporter of colleagues in the film .

With the record now set straight, Tijori hopes viewers focus on the release of his upcoming directorial venture ‘Tippsy' hitting cinemas on May 10th. The clarification restores the sterling reputations of both Amrita Singh and Deepak Tijori in the wake of an unfortunate communication mishap.

Previous article
Could switching up which hand you brush teeth with boost brain health?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ayan Mukerji enjoys Sunday outing with little Raha Kapoor

Northlines Northlines -
Brahmastra director enjoys outing with Ranbir-Alia's darling daughter Raha Kapoor,...

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get candid about professional hurdles and triumphant comeback on popular talk show

Northlines Northlines -
Veteran actors reminisce struggles of comeback at popular talk...

Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur expressing his longing for her time amid her busy work commitments

Northlines Northlines -
Kareena Kapoor opens up about son Taimur's reaction to...

Godzilla x Kong tower over box office as Rs. 125 crore Indian smash hit

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated creature clash between Godzilla and King...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Could switching up which hand you brush teeth with boost brain...

Ayurvedic Remedy Combining Amla and Turmeric Said to Naturally Manage Blood...

Vidya Balan shares how tuning into body’s signals aids clear decision...