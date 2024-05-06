back to top
Renowned Director Questions Depiction of Brothel Settings in Period Drama
Renowned Director Questions Depiction of Brothel Settings in Period Drama

Prominent Director Questions Depiction of Historic District in New Series

Renowned filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has voiced his disagreement with the portrayal of Lahore's Heeramandi area in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released series. While the sumptuous production design of the show has won praise, Agnihotri contends it romanticizes the actual conditions in the historic district.

In a post on the social media platform X, Agnihotri shared the perspective of a Pakistani physician who highlighted inaccuracies in the depiction. He emphasized that certain industries tend to glorify such locations, though the reality is often marked by “injustice and suffering” rather than splendor. Having visited Heeramandi himself, Agnihotri asserts the area's significance lies not in luxury but human pain.

Commenting on the post, the director questioned if creativity grants unrestricted glorification of real suffering. Can works depict impoverished lives as lavish, or dress slum-dwellers in opulent attire? He invited discussion on addressing social issues with sensitivity and fact.

Set in the 1920s-40s independence era, Heeramandi explores the of female performers in Heera Mandi, once a red light district in historical Lahore. Though lauded for its production values, some argue the series romanticizes realities better faced with sober care. Agnihotri's viewpoints add perspective on portraying humanity's darker aspects in nuanced, truthful ways.

