back to top
Search
IndiaReports Of NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Baseless, Every Single Paper Has Been...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Reports Of NEET-UG Question Paper Leak Baseless, Every Single Paper Has Been Accounted For: NTA

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 6: The reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are “completely baseless and without any ground”, the Testing Agency (NTA) clarified on Monday.
Stressing that every question paper has been “accounted for”, the NTA said that purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper.
“It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground.
“To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.
Parashar said that no external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts.
She said that after the gates of the examination centres are closed, no one from outside is permitted access inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance.
“All other photographs of question papers circulating in social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which has been administered,” she added.
The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday at 4,750 centres in 571 cities including 14 cities abroad.
The NTA had on Sunday claimed that the distribution of wrong question papers at an exam centre in Rajasthan led to some candidates walking out with the papers. The agency had denied any leak of the question paper.
“The integrity of the examination process was not compromised. The exam was later reconducted for the 120 affected candidates at the centre,” Parashar had said on Sunday. (Agencies)

Previous article
Poonch Terror Attack | Security Forces Release Sketches Of 2 Terrorists Who Attacked IAF Convoy In J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Poonch Terror Attack | Security Forces Release Sketches Of 2 Terrorists Who Attacked IAF Convoy In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 6: Security forces on Monday released sketches...

Indian Women’s And Men’s 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris Olympics

Northlines Northlines -
NASSAU (BAHAMAS), May 6: The Indian men’s and women’s...

Cong Criticises Modi Govt’s China Policy

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 6:  The Congress on Monday targeted...

Justice BL Bhat Commission Calls For Claims On ALC Reservation In Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
LEH, May 6: Chairman, Reservation Commission for ALC, UT ...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Poonch Terror Attack | Security Forces Release Sketches Of 2 Terrorists...

Indian Women’s And Men’s 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify For Paris Olympics

Cong Criticises Modi Govt’s China Policy