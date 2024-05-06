back to top
New US guidelines lower recommended age for mammogram screening to 40 to curb rising breast cancer in young women

Northlines
by Northlines

Public have revised their screening guidelines to recommend that mammograms should now start at age 40, lowering the previous threshold by five years, in response to increasing breast cancer rates in younger women. The United States Preventive Services Task Force, an influential panel of medical experts, issued the updated guidance after reviewing available evidence which found that starting regular screening mammograms from age 40 rather than 45 offers important benefits.

Data shows that over the past decade, breast cancer incidence rates have been rising by approximately 2% annually in women in their 40s. Furthermore, the mortality rate has been found to be significantly higher among Black women when compared to their white counterparts. Computer models studied by the Task Force predict that earlier screening may help reduce cancer cases detected at later stages in all women, and provide even greater benefit for those from minority racial groups.

As per the new guidelines, women aged 40 to 74 should get screened every two years with a mammogram test. This screening schedule applies to the average risk population and not those with a family history or genetic predisposition which may require more frequent exams. For women over age 75, further research is still needed to determine the balance of risks and benefits of ongoing screening. The recommendation also does not cover women who have already been treated for breast cancer or those exposed to higher radiation levels in the past.

The revision aims to address the troubling trends of rising cases in younger women and the health inequities observed. It brings the US guidelines in alignment with other leading medical organizations that endorse annual mammograms starting at age 40. The Affordable Care Act already requires insurers to fully cover the costs of preventive services endorsed by the Task Force, ensuring broader access to lifesaving cancer screening. With early detection being key to improving outcomes, this new advice is expected to go a long way in boosting screening rates and reducing suffering from one of the most common cancers impacting women's health.

Northlines
