ICMR releases guidelines on safe weekly weight loss and tips to manage obesity naturally

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently released a set of guidelines focusing on healthy weight loss and management of obesity. In the guidelines, ICMR advises against rapid weight reduction or use of drugs to treat obesity.

Experts at ICMR suggest losing weight gradually at a safe pace of half a kilogram per week. Crash diets or very low calorie diets that provide less than 1000 calories per day are not recommended. Weight loss regimens should aim to supply all essential nutrients through a balanced reduction in calorie intake.

Instead of drastic measures, ICMR promotes incorporating vegetables, whole grains, pulses and beans in daily meals. A diet rich in fibre and nutrients from plant-based foods can help feel full while cutting calories. Fried, processed snacks and sugary drinks are highlighted as unhealthy choices to limit.

Along with diet, ICMR endorses regular physical activity like yoga or brisk walking for natural weight management. Simple lifestyle changes aimed at losing less than 1 kg weekly through nutrition and exercises are deemed safest by researchers.

Readers are advised to replace refined carbs with protein-packed legumes and low-fat dairy. Choosing lean meats cooked without fats is another ICMR tip. Portion control plays a key role in preventing overeating and keeping weight gain in check. Healthy convenient snacks high in vitamins are encouraged in moderation.

By emphasizinggradual weight reduction at 0.5 kg perweekthrough balanced meals and workouts, the ICMRguidelines aim to bust myths around rapid weight loss. Adopting lasting lifestyle habits over temporary fixes forms the crux of safe obesityprevention outlined by the experts.