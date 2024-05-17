Discover Incredible Benefits by Drinking Sabja Water on an Empty Stomach

A nutrient-dense superfood, sabja water can work wonders for your blood sugar levels and weight loss. Here're all benefits of having it on an empty stomach.

Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds are a nutrient-dense superfood that have been used in traditional medicine and culinary practice since time immemorial. A protein powerhouse, the tiny black seeds are full of essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and other micronutrients. It also promotes healthy bowel movement and keeps bloating away. Consuming them on an empty stomach can curb cravings and keep energy levels high throughout the day. Additionally, sabja seeds can also work wonders for your skin and hair health.

