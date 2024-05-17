Discover Incredible Benefits by Drinking Sabja Water on an Empty Stomach

A nutrient-dense superfood, sabja water can work wonders for your blood sugar levels and weight loss. Here're all benefits of having it on an empty stomach.
Whether you are planning to lose weight, detox your body, or maintain a stable blood sugar, sabja water is the answer to all your wellness woes. Soaking sabja in water for 15-30 minutes and consuming it along with the water, with a dash of lemon, can make for a nutritious drink. Having it on an empty stomach would keep cravings in check, boost metabolism, and promote heart health.
Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds are a nutrient-dense superfood that have been used in traditional medicine and culinary practice since time immemorial. A protein powerhouse, the tiny black seeds are full of essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and other micronutrients. It also promotes healthy bowel movement and keeps bloating away. Consuming them on an empty stomach can curb cravings and keep energy levels high throughout the day. Additionally, sabja seeds can also work wonders for your skin and hair health.
Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds or tukmaria, are a nutrient-dense superfood that has been used in various traditional medicines and culinary practices for centuries. While before soaking, sabja seeds are hard, upon soaking they acquire a gel-like consistency and become soft. When consumed in water, particularly on an empty stomach, sabja seeds offer a range of health benefits.
Benefits of sabja water
Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, HRBR Layout shares the benefits of incorporating sabja water into your morning routine.
1. Rich in nutrients: Sabja seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of protein, essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and iron. Consuming sabja water on an empty stomach ensures that your body absorbs these nutrients efficiently, kickstarting your day with a nutritional boost.
2. Aids digestion: One of the primary benefits of sabja water is its positive impact on digestive health. The high fibre content in sabja seeds promotes healthy bowel movements, preventing constipation and ensuring regularity. The seeds also have carminative properties that help relieve bloating and gas. Drinking sabja water in the morning can help cleanse the digestive tract and prepare your stomach for the day ahead.
3. Helps in weight management: Sabja seeds are known for their ability to aid in weight management. When soaked in water, the seeds swell and form a gel-like substance due to their high fibre content. This can help you feel fuller for longer periods, reducing unnecessary snacking and aiding in portion control. Additionally, the seeds' low calorie and high nutrient density make them an excellent addition to a weight loss regimen.
4. Regulates blood sugar levels: For individuals with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels, sabja water can be particularly beneficial. The fibre in sabja seeds slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. Consuming sabja water on an empty stomach can help in maintaining a steady release of glucose, which is crucial for managing diabetes.
5. Improves hydration: Sabja seeds can absorb water up to 30 times their weight, making sabja water an excellent hydrating drink. Proper hydration is vital for all bodily functions, including digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Starting your day with sabja water helps to ensure you are well-hydrated, which can enhance your overall energy levels and cognitive function throughout the day.
6. Detoxifies the body: The detoxifying properties of sabja seeds help to cleanse the body by flushing out toxins. Their natural diuretic effect promotes urine production, aiding in the removal of waste products from the body. Drinking sabja water on an empty stomach supports the liver and kidneys in their detoxification processes, contributing to improved metabolic function and overall health.