IndiaPM Modi Encourages Maximum Voter Participation in Second Phase of Lok Sabha...
IndiaJammuLatest News

PM Modi Encourages Maximum Voter Participation in Second Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to voters across various constituencies voted in the second phase of the today to cast their ballots in greater numbers than ever before. Addressing the public, the PM emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the democratic process. He stressed that exercising one's right to vote represents exercising one's voice.

Modi specifically directed his message towards young voters and women, encouraging them to head to polling booths in strong numbers. Highlighting how a surge in voter turnout strengthens the foundation of democracy, he urged those in constituencies participating in today's polls to break previous records of voter participation.

Citizens in 88 parliamentary constituencies spread across 13 states and a union territory are casting their votes in the second phase of the general elections. The Election Commission has redoubled efforts to boost voting percentages following a relatively modest turnout witnessed in the first phase on April 19th compared to the 2019 polls. A collective and enthusiastic exercise of democratic rights by the public today can reinvigorate the system, according to the PM.

