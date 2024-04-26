Nissan rolls out free nationwide AC check-up camp for customers

Chandigarh: Nissan Motor India has announced a two-month long free AC check-up camp for its customers across the country, reaffirming its commitment towards customer centricity and service excellence. Nissan will conduct the AC check-up camps between 15th April to 15th June 2024 at all Nissan authorized service workshops across India where all customers are eligible for a wide range of services and discounts. Nissan's highly skilled and trained service professionals will conduct the AC check-up camp, using Nissan Genuine spare parts ensuring a seamless service experience.

All Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners can schedule a service appointment for the check-up through the NISSAN ONE App or the Nissan Motor India website (www.nissan.in) with ease. This initiative not only enhances Nissan's promise of a hassle-free ownership experience but also serves as a token of appreciation for customer confidence in the Nissan brand. The service camps will be held across the company's extensive 120 service workshop network, which currently caters to all Nissan and Datsun branded vehicles.

The camp will offer a comprehensive 20-point check-up that includes a free car top wash, and a free pick-up and drop to customers opting for PMS (Periodical Maintenance Service). Additionally, customers can benefit from discounts on parts/accessories (as per dealer discretion), up to 20% discount on labour charges and up to 10% on Value Added Services (VAS). The company encourages all Nissan and Datsun to take advantage of these exclusive offers and ensure optimal performance and longevity of their vehicles.