RXIL TReDS Platform Surpasses INR 1 Lakh Crore in Invoice Financing

New Delhi: RXIL TReDS, the pioneering Trade Receivables Discounting System platform powered by ReceivablesExchange of India Limited (RXIL), a joint venture of SIDBI, NSE, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and

Yes Bank, has surpassed the facilitating financing of over 50 lakh invoices totaling INR 1,00,000 crore.

The provision of accessible working capital financing solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium

Enterprises (MSMEs) in India plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and facilitating the

nation's journey towards achieving a Rs. 5 trillion economy.

This achievement underscores RXIL TReDS; pivotal role in providing accessible working capital

financing solutions to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. In the fiscal year

2024, RXIL witnessed exponential growth in monthly invoice financing volumes, currently enabling

financing of over INR 6,000 crores monthly. Looking forward, RXIL is poised to elevate its

performance further, with a target of financing INR 75,000 crore worth of invoices in FY 25. This

commitment underscores RXIL's unwavering dedication to fostering the growth and prosperity of

MSMEs nationwide.

In India, the MSME sector is a vibrant engine of growth, contributing over 30% to the country's GDP

and employing approximately 110 million people. Despite its crucial role, MSMEs often face

challenges in accessing adequate financing, with an estimated credit gap of around $380 billion.

However, innovative solutions like working capital financing platforms have been instrumental in

bridging this gap. RXIL TReDS by offering tailored financial solutions enable MSMEs gain access to

timely capital at competitive rates, enabling them to invest in business expansion, modernization,

and innovation.

The RXIL TReDS platform is a robust ecosystem, with more than 25,000 MSMEs registered,

highlighting its significant contribution to bolstering small businesses across India. Additionally, RXIL

has forged strategic partnerships with various state governments through MoUs, ensuring timely

payments to MSMEs at highly competitive rates. Operating without recourse to MSMEs, the TReDS

platform provides them with the advantage of timely working capital and risk-free financing against

their invoices to corporate buyers, CPSEs, PSUs, and more.

Mr. Ketan Gaikwad, Managing Director and CEO of RXIL, commented on this remarkable

achievement, stating, &Surpassing the financing of invoices worth INR 1,00,000 crore is a testament

to RXIL TReDS; unwavering commitment to empowering MSMEs nationwide with quick access to

working capital. It's crucial to acknowledge the vast potential for growth and inclusivity, as the

infusion of capital not only empowers individual businesses but also fuels broader economic growth,

job creation, and overall prosperity, thereby contributing to the realization of India's ambitious

economic targets.

With only 82,000 MSMEs registered on all TReDS platforms out of 4 crore MSMEs registered on the

Udyam portal, there is immense room for expansion. RXIL remain steadfast in its mission to bridge

the gap between MSMEs and financial institutions, ensuring that every business has access to timely

working capital, irrespective of their geographical location or size.