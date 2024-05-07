back to top
Sany Heavy Industry expands presence with New Regional Office Inauguration in Kolkata
Sany Heavy Industry expands presence with New Regional Office Inauguration in Kolkata

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: SANY Heavy Industry Pvt Ltd proudly announces the grand inauguration of its new Regional Office in Kolkata, further solidifying its commitment to serving customers across the East region. The auspicious occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Deepak Garg, Vice President & Managing Director of SANY Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd, and Shashank Pandey, Excavator Unit Head, who jointly unveiled the new office. Joining them were distinguished guests including Vishwajeet Singh, Regional Manager – Excavators, and Debasish Pandit, Regional Manager – HE & SANY India Team, underscoring the significance of this milestone for SANY's operations in the East.The newly established office is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of dealers, customers & Financiers in the East region, ensuring enhanced accessibility and support for SANY's esteemed clientele. Following the inauguration, the SANY India team engaged in productive one-on-one meetings with dealers, focusing on collaborative growth strategies tailored specifically for the East region.”We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Kolkata, a vibrant hub of business activity in the East,” remarked Deepak Garg. “This new Regional Office signifies our unwavering commitment to providing superior service and support to our valued dealers and customers.” Shashank Pandey added, “With this strategic investment, we aim to strengthen our partnerships and drive mutual success in the East region. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to fuel growth and innovation.”The inauguration of the Kolkata Regional Office marks a significant milestone in SANY's journey, underscoring its dedication to customer-centricity, operational excellence, and market leadership.

AFLI brings Sachin Tendulkar’s debut to life in new Cradle to Crease campaign
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

