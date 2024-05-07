AFLI brings Sachin Tendulkar’s debut to life in new Cradle to Crease campaign

Jammu Tawi: Ageas Federal Life Insurance (AFLI), one of India's leading private life insurers, proudly introduces its latest brand campaign film, “Cradle to Crease,” an initiative that drives home the message that while the future might be exciting, evolving and uncertain, by focusing on financial planning and investing in life insurance, one can face the future with optimism, hope and confidence.In today's rapidly evolving landscape, a child's future isn't as distant as it once seemed. Recognizing this, the campaign sheds light on the significance of early financial planning for parents through the lens of Sachin Tendulkar's debut.Speaking about the brand film, Erum Kidwai, Sr. Vice President & Head- Marketing at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, remarked, “” With “Cradle to Crease,” we aim to redefine the narrative surrounding financial planning and insurance. Sachin Tendulkar's journey serves as a powerful reminder that there is no fixed age or time to prioritize financial security. Through this film, we seek to inspire individuals to take charge of their future fearlessly and embrace a proactive approach towards financial planning through insurance.”Commenting on the brand's use of innovative technology when it comes to marketing campaigns, Mr. Kidwai added, “Be it our Young Sachin campaign, The Boy Who Dreamed, SachinVerse campaign or the present Cradle to Crease Ad, we are proud to be the first brand in the BFSI sector in India to integrate Gen AI and Deep Fake positively to educate audiences about the necessity of Life Insurance in a way that is relatable to today's tech savvy audience. These campaigns also ensure that they appeal to the entire spectrum of our target audience from all age groups”Building on the long-term brand philosophy of #FutureFearless, the brand reminds people that with timely investment through life insurance, they can be adequately prepared for any uncertainties or disruptions that life throws at us. The film underscores the versatility and relevance of life insurance products across all age groups, reinforcing the message that it's never to early or late to secure one's future, the right time is whenever one chooses to act.Mukund Olety, CCO VML, shares, “After a very successful Young Sachin campaign, we have created Cradle to Crease. The film features Sachin walking through the tunnel of life as he reaches the pitch. Using technology, we've created a hyper-realistic rendition of 16-year-old Sachin to recreate the moment he made his international debut. With the power of Gen-AI, we've told a story that could not have been told 5 years ago. We are constantly pushing boundaries and using technology to make storytelling richer and better. We're sure seeing Sachin walk up to his debut shall inspire a lot of parents to plan better.”The 360 campaign will be amplified across social media platforms, including sports, news and finance channels and OOH and digital OOH across 6 cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Kerala (Cochin, Kottayam, and Trivandrum) to effectively engage its target audience, amplifying its message of prudent financial planning. The brand's previous campaigns have consistently won recognition including in Campaign India's “Picks of the Week”, “New York Festival Ad Awards”, “ZEE Kyoorius Creative Awards 2023” and Exchange4media's “Best Ads of the fortnight,” underscoring AFLI's impactful brand presence.The “Cradle to Crease” Ad campaign featuring Sachin Tendulkar is a testament to Ageas Federal Life Insurance's commitment to empowering individuals to lead a life and lifestyle of their choice fearlessly. We invite viewers to join us on this inspiring journey towards prudent financial planning.