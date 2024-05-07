FADA and Frost & Sullivan launch Pioneering Customer Experience Index (CEI) Study

Jammu Tawi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body championing the interests of India's Automobile Retail Sector, has teamed up with Frost & Sullivan, a Growth Pipeline Company to spearhead an ambitious Customer Experience Index (CEI) Study. This ground-breaking project aims to meticulously analyses various aspects of the customer journey, encompassing sales, after-sales service and product quality across the passenger vehicle spectrum.In its maiden year, the comprehensive study will target Passenger Vehicle Category, including Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs/MPVs, EVs and Luxury vehicles, utilizing a detailed questionnaire to capture insights from 8,000 participants across 26 cities. This includes seven metropolitan areas, sixteen Tier-2 cities and three Tier-3 locations, ensuring a broad and inclusive data set that spans the diverse Indian landscape.Mr. Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Launching this study marks a significant milestone in our continuous effort to deeply understand and meet the evolving needs of automobile consumers. Further emphasizing the study's strategic importance, Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of FADA's Research & Academy, highlighted, “The Indian automotive sector is at a critical juncture, poised for significant growth amidst changing consumer behaviours and technological innovation. This Customer Experience Index survey is a strategic initiative designed to systematically harness customer feedback across a wide demographic, something that has not been undertaken at this scale in our industry before. By integrating detailed assessments of sales, after-sales & product quality experiences from various vehicle categories, we aim to provide OEMs and Dealers with the insights necessary to elevate their service standards and product offerings. This study is about transforming anecdotal feedback into empirical data that will drive operational changes and enhance customer satisfaction across the board. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive sector.” Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member at Frost & Sullivan, said, “Transformation is imminent. Every organization and every industry need to be agile to adapt to evolving customer needs to survive. India is poised to witness exponential growth in the automotive industry driven by the rising middle-income and youth population, adoption of electric vehicles, increased investment in the Indian automotive industry and Government policy impetus. The Customer Experience Index by FADA in association with Frost & Sullivan will be a powerful tool for all OEMS and the Dealer fraternity to leverage.”