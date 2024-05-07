PNB MetLife champions insurance awareness in J&K

Jammu Tawi: PNB MetLife is driving insurance awareness initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir in collaboration with the State Government and regulator.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) appointed PNB MetLife as the lead insurer for the region's State Insurance Plan. Supporting IRDAI's vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047', PNB MetLife is executing a diverse range of insurance awareness initiatives across Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian, Sopore, Anantnag, Poonch, Rajouri, Pulwama, Kupwara, Handwara, and Baramulla. Over the past two fiscal years (FY2022-23 and FY2023-24), PNB MetLife has organized a total of 110 service camps and served 950 customers across 11 cities, reaching a total of 35 different locations.

In March, a specially branded van known as the ‘Bima Rath' covered a total distance of over 600 km in 15 days. It reached over 2.5 Lakh people, conducting proactive awareness drives and fostering meaningful interactions within the local community. This approach ensured that PNB MetLife's insurance awareness initiatives reached the last mile, connecting with diverse individuals and communities.

PNB MetLife also created 277 strategically positioned murals in the J&K state, to help raise awareness at the grassroots. These initiatives aimed to capture individuals from all walks of life and illustrate how life insurance can offer invaluable financial security. Newspaper ads further underscored the significance of securing one's future through life insurance, while targeted digital marketing campaigns on social media platforms and other online channelsgarneredover 2.7 crore impressions and around 54lakh engagements across digital platforms.

Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer, PNB MetLife, emphasized, “PNB MetLife's ongoing insurance awareness initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir state reflect our unwavering commitment to fostering financial resilience and empowerment within the community. We are delighted to report the successful outreach to a significant number of customers and regions, a testament to our dedication to bridging the financial literacy gap in the region.”