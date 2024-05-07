back to top
India
India

"Morning Aarti of Prabhu Shriram Lalla"

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: In a gesture of devotion and unity, DD has proudly started,

since 12th March 2024, the daily telecast of the revered Aarti Darshan of Ram Lala from the

historic Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Viewers across the nation have been witnessing this sacred

ritual at 6:00 AM every day on DD National channel.

The inclusion of the Aarti Darshan from Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on DD National signifies a

significant milestone, symbolizing the cultural richness and spiritual heritage of . This

initiative aims to bring the spiritual essence of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya into the homes of

millions of its viewers, fostering a sense of spirituality, reverence & unity.

Doordarshan, in fact, is honored to present the daily Aarti Darshan of Ram Lala from the

auspicious precincts of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on DD National. This initiative aligns with its

commitment to showcase the diverse cultural tapestry of India and promote spiritual

harmony.

People can now witness the most sought-after religious activity of the country, Aarti Darshan

of Ram Lala, LIVE from the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

DD National channel has urged its vast network of viewers across the nation to tune in to DD

National at 6:00 AM every day to experience the divine Aarti Darshan, exuding a sense of

spiritual connection and reverence.

