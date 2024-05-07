“Morning Aarti of Prabhu Shriram Lalla”

New Delhi: In a gesture of devotion and unity, DD National has proudly started,
since 12th March 2024, the daily telecast of the revered Aarti Darshan of Ram Lala from the
historic Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Viewers across the nation have been witnessing this sacred
ritual at 6:00 AM every day on DD National channel.
The inclusion of the Aarti Darshan from Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on DD National signifies a
significant milestone, symbolizing the cultural richness and spiritual heritage of India. This
initiative aims to bring the spiritual essence of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya into the homes of
millions of its viewers, fostering a sense of spirituality, reverence & unity.
Doordarshan, in fact, is honored to present the daily Aarti Darshan of Ram Lala from the
auspicious precincts of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya on DD National. This initiative aligns with its
commitment to showcase the diverse cultural tapestry of India and promote spiritual
harmony.
People can now witness the most sought-after religious activity of the country, Aarti Darshan
of Ram Lala, LIVE from the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.
DD National channel has urged its vast network of viewers across the nation to tune in to DD
National at 6:00 AM every day to experience the divine Aarti Darshan, exuding a sense of
spiritual connection and reverence.