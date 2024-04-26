UBI ranks 2nd in EASE 5.0 Reforms Index for FY 2022-23

Jammu Tawi: Union bank of India, one of India's leading public sector bank, has been declared as 2nd best bank in EASE 5.0 Reforms Index for FY 2022-23. Further, the Bank has been declared as winner in the following three themes of EASE 5.0 reforms agenda.Dr. Vivek Joshi, Hon'ble Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Minister of Finance, felicitated the Bank at the citation ceremony organised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in Mumbai on 25.04.2024. Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) is an initiative by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as part of the PSB Reforms Agenda. The key priorities for EASE 5.0 were Digitally enabled customer offerings, Big data and analytics, Modern technology capabilities, Collaborative and development-focused banking, and Employee development and governance. Union Bank of India has been consistently ranked amongst the top performers in EASE Reform Index over the years for effectively implementing the reforms measures and initiatives.