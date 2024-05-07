back to top
Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in Industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 7: Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut–in a rally in Pradesh–compared herself to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a video, she is heard saying: “I can confidently say after Amitabh Bachchan ji, I am the one who gets warmth, love and respect from everyone in the industry.”

The video, which has gone viral, is flooded with thousands of comments with one saying “she will singly-handedly increase 30-40 seats of Congress”, another wrote: “Congress ko yahi jitayegi”.  “Chall jhuthi,” was another comment.

In a gaffe, recently, Ranaut mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

The faux pas also elicited a response from the former Bihar deputy chief minister.

Addressing a gathering in the Sundernagar area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ranaut — the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat — while referring to the bloc, said the opposition alliance is full of “spoiled princes”.

“Bigde hue shehzadon ke ek party hai, chahe woh Rahul Gandhi ho jayen, jinhe chand mein aalo ugane ho; Tejasvi Surya ho jayen, jo apni gunda-gardi karte hai, machli uchal uchal ke khate hai (There is a party of spoiled princes like Rahul Gandhi who wants to grow potatoes on the moon or Tejasvi Surya who does hooliganism and shows off while eating fish)…,” she had said, after which several netizens poked fun at her on social media.

Tejasvi Surya is the Bangalore South MP and the party's candidate from the same constituency while Tejashwi Yadav is an RJD leader who recently came under fire from the BJP after he posted a clip in which he is eating fish during the Navratri festival.

On Saturday, Yadav reacted to Ranaut's gaffe, sharing a clip of her speech with a cryptic remark, saying, “Yeh kaun mohtarma hain? (Who is this lady?).”

Kangana Ranaut, will fight Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister and a scion of erstwhile Rampur estate, from the Mandi parliamentary seat.

Vikramaditya is the son of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

