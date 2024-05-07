back to top
Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Chandigarh, May 7: The Congress on Tuesday announced Sher Singh Ghubaya as the party candidate from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2014.

AAP has fielded its Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from the Ferozepur seat, while SAD has given ticket to Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who is a son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.

The BSP has fielded Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj's father Surinder Kamboj.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ferozepur.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

