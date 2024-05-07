Biden denounces Trump’s ‘Gestapo’ jibe as tensions rise amid Middle East conflict and US campus clashes

Former president Donald Trump's recent comparison of the Biden administration to Nazi Germany's secret police force has angered the White House. Trump leveled the inflammatory accusation while criticizing the multiple investigations against him. However, critics argue Trump overlooks his own controversial rhetoric that frequently invoked offensive language.

The latest feud arose as tensions escalate following clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and campus police across America. While some protests turned violent, others voiced support for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Trump seized on the disruptions to portray Biden as weak on anti-Semitism, though his own past remarks have invoked anti-Jewish stereotypes.

As Israelis and Palestinians remain locked in deadly fighting, both sides are appealing for calm. However, partisan divisions within the U.S. threaten to further inflame an already precarious situation. Biden has condemned acts of anti-Semitism but faces pressure to take a firmer stance.

For Trump, attacking political opponents with loaded Nazi comparisons remains a familiar tactic. Critics accuse him of aiming to distract from his record of inflammatory comments that many consider demeaning toward Jews. With unrest spreading both overseas and stateside, Americans of all backgrounds are calling for leadership that promotes understanding over unrest. How the warring politicians respond could impact international diplomacy as well as November's election race.