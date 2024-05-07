back to top
Royal expert weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan’s parenting of son Archie

A notable royal commentator has offered perspective on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have raised their eldest child, Archie, since relocating from the UK to North America. In a recent discussion on a prominent news program, the expert reflected on some notable aspects of the couple's approach in relation to their now five-year-old son.

From the very beginning, it was observed that decisions made by Harry and Meghan regarding Archie differed from typical protocols. While royal births are usually celebrated openly with the , Archie's arrival was shielded from wider viewing through limiting and concealing basic details. This trend of maintaining privacy continued as the family established their new home abroad, leaving many unaware of key moments in the boy's young life.

With little opportunity for relatives like the King to see Archie in person over an extended period, their separation has unfortunately meant the child growing up removed from familiar familial bonds. Though updates have been shared sporadically online, observers feel more could have been done to nurture connections between Archie and his extended family in the UK through increased access.

The expert opined it was unfortunate that relocating overseas seemed to necessitate such distance, especially considering the strong ties Prince Harry once had with his brother William as children. With access limited, it remains unknown exactly how Archie has developed while living abroad or what influence his new surroundings may hold. While privacy is understandable, a balance allowing meaningful contact could have better served all parties and avoided perceptions of an unnecessary divide being created.

Overall, the sentiment expressed was one of wishing only the best for Archie as he continues to grow, but also some sadness over diminished chances for him to experience family connections and heritage through closer proximity and involvement with his British relatives. Only time will tell how the dynamic between the two branches of the family evolves going forward.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

