MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till May 10

SRINAGAR, May 6: Amid forecast for generally dry , night temperature recorded a drop at few places and increased at others in  and on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that while generally dry weather is expected till May 10, thundershower activity during the afternoon can't be ruled out at a few places.

On May 11, he said, there is forecast of partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at a few places.

Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (over higher reaches) has been predicted at many places with thunder activity at few places on May 12.

On May 13, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain at few places.

Regarding temperature, he said, Jammu recorded a low of 21.3°C against 19.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.1°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.6°C, Batote 14.1°C and Bhaderwah 11.0°C, he said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 9.3°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 9.0°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 5.4°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.7°C against 10.3°C and it was 0.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 5.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.1°C for the famous skiing resort in Baramulla district.

 

 

