Russia’s Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term

Moscow, May 7: Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a new six-year presidential term on Tuesday in a ceremony boycotted by the United States and many European Union nations due to the war in Ukraine.



Putin won a landslide victory in a presidential election in March more than two years after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Some Western governments said his re-election was flawed because voters were not given a real alternative, a charge rejected by Moscow which says Putin enjoys the overwhelming support of the Russian people.