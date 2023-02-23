SPMR men, GCW Gandhi Nagar women bag Gatka titles

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 23: Government SPMR College of Commerce today lifted the men’s Gatka trophy in the annual inter-college competition of the Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ).

In the final, Commerce College trounced GGM Science College in the extra time to take away the championship.

Similarly, the women’s title went to Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar after they beat their counterparts from Government MAM College.

Chairman Gatka Association J&K, Dr. Manmeet Singh was the chief guest while Ravinder Singh, president was guest of honour in the finals.

The event was organized under the overall supervision of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator, CLUJ.

Among others present on the occasion were Aijaz Malik, Physical Director Commerce College; Dr. Roopali Slathia, Physical Director GCW Gandhi Nagar Jammu and Neelam Chalotra, Assistant Physical Director MAM College.

The competition officiated by the technical penal including Amarjeet Singh, Simrandeep Kour, Sharleen Kour, Varundeep Singh, Jasvinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Ravinder Singh.