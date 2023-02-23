Udhampur Boxing meet on Feb 26

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, February 23: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Boxing Association shall hold two-day Udhampur District Championship at Mini Stadium, Udhampur from February 26.

Those interested boxers have been advised to report to Rajneesh Kumar (7006207779) well in advance for registration, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

Meanwhile, the Association shall also hold District Srinagar Championship at Indoor Complex, Bakshi Stadium on February 27.

At Bakshi Stadium, those eligible boxers need to contact boxing coach on Mobile No. 9906400668.

Both these events have been sponsored by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).