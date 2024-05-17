Terrorist associate arrested; arms seized in Kupwara

Plan was to carry out terror activities ahead of elections: Official

Srinagar, May 16: A terrorist associate was arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a successful operation carried out by the joint security forces in north Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district on Thursday.

A police official told KNO news agency that based on specific information, a joint operation by Kupwara Police, Army's 3 Naga and 97 Battalion BSF led to the arrest of a terrorist associate, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, son of Abdul Rahman Lone of Patru Keran.

He said that after the disclosure of the apprehended person, arms and ammunition, to carry out terrorist activities during the forthcoming elections, were recovered from his possession.

The official said that they recovered two pistols, two pistol magazines, two hand grenades, 10 and 9 mm 54 rounds, from Mushtaq who was apprehended during a naka checking at Lone Harie area of Kupwara, falling in the jurisdiction of Kralpora police station.

“We won't let nefarious designs, who have always aspired to disturb the peace and tranquility, succeed in their mission,” the police official said. “We are committed to ensuring peaceful elections.”

A case in this regard has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and an investigation has been taken up, the official added.