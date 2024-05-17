Sajjad Lone promises to end FIR, police verification culture

Srinagar, May 16: Amidst the intensifying campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Peoples Conference held a mega rally on Thursday in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, with its chief Sajad Lone promising to end the culture of FIR and police verification.

“I want to end the FIR and police verification culture, which is taking a heavy toll on youth,” Lone said. “Our youth should live peacefully. Let the government let them live a peaceful life.”

Alongside PC president, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari was also present at the event to lend support to the contesting party – People's Conference, in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the rally at Showkat Ali Stadium, Sajad Lone said, “The overwhelming support is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our party members and the faith people have in our vision.”

With the slogan “Jeet Hamari In Sha Allah (victory will be ours, God willing)”, Lone termed the rally as a testament to the upcoming results, adding, “With our victory, a new dawn is going to start.”

“I'm not a tourist, I'm someone who has seen jails and endured tortures. I have struggled a lot. My strength is you people,” he said. “I have heard a lot from the opposition, but will give them a befitting reply on June 04.”

Meanwhile, speaking with the reporters, the PC chief referred to the National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah – his rival candidate – and said, “Their party had been in power for 40 years and they had around 9 parliament members, so it is the right of every Kashmiri to check before casting votes in their favour. Both the father and son are using my name and are abusing me for vote bank.”

Reacting to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kashmir, Sajad said he had nothing to do with his visit. “Woh Asfar Log Hain, Woh Aaye Kahan Jaye, we have our people, this Tsunami who have come here to listen to me.”

The Baramulla parliamentary constituency is going to polls on May 20, with at least 22 candidates in the fray including NC's Omar Abdullah, PC's Sajad Lone, PDP's Mir Fayaz, AIP's Sheikh Rasheed and others.