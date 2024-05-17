back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirSheikh Rashid, jailed in terror funding case, gets DPAP backing
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

Sheikh Rashid, jailed in terror funding case, gets DPAP backing

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 16: With jailed Engineer Rashid entering the Lok Sabha poll fray in , it was time for former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to return the favour.

Azad's regional outfit in and Kashmir — the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) — on Thursday announced its support for Rashid, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Arrested in 2019 in a terror funding case, Abdul Rashid Sheikh — popularly known as Engineer Rashid — heads the regional Awami Ittehad Party and had voted for Azad during the 2015 Rajya Sabha elections. He was an MLA from the Lagate assembly seat in the erstwhile state.

Rashid filed his nomination from Tihar jail to contest from Baramulla, which goes to the polls on May 20.

“Engineer Rashid is innocent and people want him out of jail. He has always fought for the people's cause. So, this is injustice,” said Taj Mohiduddin, the party's treasurer and its North Kashmir in-charge, while announcing the decision.

Mohuiddin said the decision was taken after the jailed leader's son Abrar Rashid appealed to Azad, seeking support for his father's candidature.

“Engineer Rashid has consistently fought for the people. Therefore, we feel it's important to stand by someone who has made sacrifices,” he added.

Rashid, who contested the 2014 assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Langate in North Kashmir, is in jail in a terror funding related case.

The case, the charge sheet for which has since been filed, names Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa — a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit — as an accused.

The former MLA was also named by Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad alias Naveed alias Babu, a commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen.

Naveed was arrested along with Davinder Singh, who was dismissed as deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Naveed claimed during interrogation that he had been in constant touch with the former legislator for establishing a firm base for the terror group in North Kashmir and was looking for possible hideouts in that area, officials alleged.

Rashid was first the mainstream politician to be arrested by the Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a case related to the funding of terror activities in Kashmir.

His name had reportedly cropped up during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali, arrested by the NIA for allegedly supplying money to terror groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA registered the case against separatist and secessionist leaders, including unknown members of the Hurriyat Conference, who were acting in connivance with active militants of proscribed terrorist organisations Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and other outfits and gangs in 2016.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terror activities in the erstwhile state and causing disruption in the Valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against , the probe agency said in the FIR.

Previous article
Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur
Next article
Sajjad Lone promises to end FIR, police verification culture
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar questions timing of Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 16: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah...

Terrorist associate arrested; arms seized in Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
Plan was to carry out terror activities ahead of...

Sajjad Lone promises to end FIR, police verification culture

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 16: Amidst the intensifying campaigning for the...

Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 16: A fire broke out at...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year,...

Modi accuses Cong, SP of spreading lies about CAA, says law...

Omar questions timing of Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit