Modi accuses Cong, SP of spreading lies about CAA, says law here to stay

By: Northlines

Date:

Says 370 can't return as Kashmiri voters defy threats in record turnout

AZAMGARH (UP), May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of spreading lies about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that the law is here to stay.

“Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA,” Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh a day after the first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was issued to 14 people.

“The work of giving citizenship under the CAA to refugees has already started. All these people are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. They have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of the partition of the country done on the basis of religion,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting these refugees, the prime minister said, “The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots,” he alleged.

The prime minister added that although the people of the “INDI alliance” claim they will remove CAA, “no one can do it”.

“You are a fraud… you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism,” he said, attacking the opposition without taking any name.

The prime minister also asserted that thousands of refugees will be granted citizenship under the law.

On Article 370, Modi said, “In the recent polling held in , people voted and felt proud of participating in the festival of democracy. The excitement shown by people of Srinagar in polls is proof no one can bring back Article 370 and do vote bank .”

“Earlier during the polls in Kashmir, there used to be protests, people used to fear for their lives and get threats from terrorists. But this time, previous polling records were broken in Srinagar,” he said.

The prime minister also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for improving the law-and-order situation in the state.

“You saw ‘goonda raj' under SP rule. UP has come out of these dangers now. Yogi Adityanath has run my cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against mafia, rioters and extortionists,” he said.

 

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

