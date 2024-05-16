back to top
LG Sinha Invites Devotees From India, Abroad For 52-Day Amarnath Yatra From June 29

, May 16: Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday invited devotees from and abroad to the annual Amarnath Yatra which begins on June 29.

Sinha urged the devotees to become the messengers of equality, brotherhood, humanity and harmony.
“The Amarnath Yatra will start on the 29th of next month. I invite devotees from India and abroad for ‘darshan' of Baba Barfani. I also encourage them to offer prayers to Baba Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi,” Sinha said, while attending Shrimad Bhagavat Katha by Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza at Katra.
Quoting a couplet “Socha tha tujhse door nikal jayenge kahin, dekha to har makaam teri rahgujar mein hai”, the LG said, “God is with you in all your journeys.”
The 52-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on June 29 and conclude on August 19, according to the announcement by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
In his address, the LG focused on Shravan, Manan and Nidhidhyasan – the three pillars of Vedantic practice – to imbibe the Guru's teachings in daily lives and strengthen the bonds of oneness in our society.
“A righteous life is the only path to attain spiritual growth and awaken our own divinity,” he said.
He urged the devotees to become messengers and spread Bhagavat's message and vision in the society, inspiring the people to dedicate themselves to the cause of equality, brotherhood, humanity and harmony.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

