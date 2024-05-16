Extreme heat scorches Northwest India, with Delhi temperatures hitting 45 degrees

Northwest India is bracing for a brutal heatwave over the next week according to weather forecasters. States like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and the capital Delhi are predicted to face the worst of the hot temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a high alert level for this region, noting serious health risks especially for vulnerable groups. Temperatures could peak at 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi by this weekend. People are advised to avoid long sun exposure and strenuous activity during the hottest hours.

An orange warning is in place, meaning heat illness is quite likely. West Rajasthan may see ‘severe heatwave conditions' from May 17th through the 20th. Meanwhile Punjab, Haryana and Delhi face very high heat from the 18th to 20th.

Elsewhere, east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha get a yellow alert. This means heatwaves are possible so people need to take precautions.

Met officials say above average heatwaves are expected nationwide in May. Northwest India and central regions typically see 3 such days but risks will be higher than usual. Just last month numerous record April temperatures were set due to intense heat.

Two deaths from suspected heatstroke occurred in Kerala. Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha had their most number of hot days for this time of year in over a decade. With climate change intensifying heatwaves, this extreme heat is forecast to continue impacting communities across India and South Asia. Precautionary measures are strongly advised.