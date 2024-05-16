BSF Announces 141 Vacancies for Group B and C Posts including Head Constable and Constable

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced vacancies for Group B and C posts through its latest recruitment notification. Eligible candidates can now apply for 141 openings in various roles within the paramilitary force.

BSF is inviting applications from motivated individuals to fill positions at various levels. Vacancies exist for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator), Constable (Tradesmen), and Constable (General Duty). Candidates with the required qualifications can submit their application forms before the deadline stated on the BSF website.

To be eligible for Head Constable (Radio Operator), an applicant must have completed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board. For Constable (Tradesmen) vacancies such as Carpenter, Plumber, and Electrical Fitter, candidates should have a certificate or ITI diploma in the relevant trade. The minimum qualification for Constable (General Duty) is Class 10th pass from a recognized institution.

The age limit is 18-23 years as of January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a written exam and physical standard test at recruitment centers across the country. The written test questions will be in Hindi and English languages.

This is an exciting opportunity for motivated job seekers who wish to protect the nation's borders. With its diverse roles and growth prospects, BSF offers a fulfilling career. Eligible and interested individuals should check the official notification on the BSF website for more details on vacancies, eligibility, and application process.