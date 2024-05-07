back to top
Jammu Kashmir2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Kulgam, Search Operation Underway
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Kulgam, Search Operation Underway

SRINAGAR, May 7: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-terror operation conducted by security forces in the Redwani Payeen area in  and 's Kulgam on Tuesday, officials said.
The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered, as confirmed by the Kashmir Zone Police. Their identities are yet to be ascertained by the authorities.
“Bodies of 02 #terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

