2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K’s Kulgam, Search Operation Underway

SRINAGAR, May 7: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-terror operation conducted by security forces in the Redwani Payeen area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday, officials said.

The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered, as confirmed by the Kashmir Zone Police. Their identities are yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

“Bodies of 02 #terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operation recovered so far. Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.