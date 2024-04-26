AESL student from Hooghly, Ritam Banerjee tops West Bengal in JEE Main 2024

Jammu Tawi: Aakash Digital, the online platform of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly unveils the exceptional achievement of its Hooghly-based student in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 second session.Ritam Banerjee, a student of Aakash Digital, has secured a stupendous 99.99 percentile, thereby achieving AIR 102 and became the state topper of West Bengal. Ritam has also scored a perfect 100 percentile in Mathematics.This year, Aakash Digital has recorded stupendous results. 6 Students of Aakash Digital have scored 100 percentile in either subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. 45 of its students have scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Main 2024 second session, while 172 have scored between 95 to 99 percentile.The student's stellar performance not only underscores his unwavering commitment but also brings to the fore his profound grasp of the subjects tested in one of India's most challenging examinations.Enrolled in Aakash's renowned online program, Ritam embarked on a rigorous journey to conquer the formidable IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance examinations. His ascent is a testament to his relentless dedication in mastering core concepts and adhering to a disciplined study regimen. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, he acknowledged, “My success is indebted to Aakash Digital for its meticulously crafted content and coaching, pivotal in our journey. Without their unwavering guidance, mastering numerous subjects within a condensed timeframe would have been an insurmountable challenge.” Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), extends his heartfelt congratulations to Ritam and other Aakash Digital students who have scored well, emphasizing, “Their remarkable performance is a testament to Aakash Digital's commitment and determination to providing students with comprehensive coaching and technology led innovative learning solutions, empowering them to excel in competitive examinations. We wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”