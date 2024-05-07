back to top
President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 7: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Pradesh, performed puja at the famous Tara Devi temple and Sankat Mochan temple here on Tuesday.

Murmu, accompanied by members of her family and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, went around the Tara Devi temple located at commanding heights overlooking Shimla, about 17 km from here.

She also became the first president of the country to eat at the langar (bhandara) at the temple. The temple committee presented a memento of the temple to her.

Earlier, she worshipped at the Sankat Mochan temple and took keen interest in its history. She was presented an idol of ‘Ram Darbar' by the governor.

She was also briefed about the history of the temple.

These temples are visited by a large number of people on Tuesdays and Sundays but today there was no rush as the entry was restricted.

Himachal Mahila Congress activists submitted a memorandum to President Murmu while she was taking a stroll on the busy Mall Road.

The activists expressed concern over the “rising against women” and demanded that the alleged “mass rapist”, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, be brought to and handed over to Karnataka police.

JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and his son Prajawal have been booked by the Karnataka police for allegedly molesting their cook. In another case, H D Revanna has been booked and arrested for kidnapping a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Prajwal. A case of rape has also been registered against Prajwal.

The president also greeted the people while taking a stroll on The Mall and later attended a cultural programme at the Gaiety Theatre. She will leave for Delhi on Wednesday.

Bird flu outbreak: Over 53,000 domestic birds culled in Alappuzha
HC declines permission to 20-yr-old unmarried woman to terminate 27-week “healthy” foetus
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

