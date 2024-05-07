back to top
Search
IndiaHC declines permission to 20-yr-old unmarried woman to terminate 27-week "healthy" foetus
India

HC declines permission to 20-yr-old unmarried woman to terminate 27-week “healthy” foetus

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 7: The Delhi High Court has refused to allow a 20-year-old unmarried woman to undergo termination of her 27-week pregnancy, saying the foetus is healthy and viable and foeticide will not be ethical or legally permissible.

The high court said the medical report of the petitioner woman showed there was neither any congenital abnormality in the foetus nor a potential danger to the mother to carry on with the pregnancy.

“Since the foetus is viable and normal and there is no danger to the petitioner to carry on with the pregnancy, foeticide would neither be ethical nor legally permissible.

“The petitioner would have to be induced to deliver the child and such delivery could be detrimental to the mental and physical of the newborn since it would be a pre-term delivery. It could also be detrimental to the mother for her future pregnancies,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The high court said it is open for the woman to approach the AIIMS, New Delhi, for delivery and future course of action, if she wishes to, saying it is sure that the premier institute would render all facilities and advise her regarding her pregnancy.

The court also said if the woman is inclined to put the baby up for adoption, she is at liberty to approach the central government which shall ensure that the process of adoption takes place at the earliest and in a smooth fashion.

The court was dealing with the woman's plea in which she said she was preparing for the NEET examination and sought to abort her foetus under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

She said on April 16, she felt discomfort in the abdomen and got an ultrasound scan done and it showed she was 27 weeks pregnant, which was beyond the legally permissible limit of 24 weeks.

 

 

Previous article
President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal
Next article
Jammu celebrates World Athletics Day
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal

Northlines Northlines -
SHIMLA, May 7: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on...

Bird flu outbreak: Over 53,000 domestic birds culled in Alappuzha

Northlines Northlines -
Alappuzha (Kerala), May 7: Hit by avian influenza, authorities...

Kejriwal fails to get immediate relief from SC in Money Laundering Case

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Kharge writes to Opposition Leaders on ‘Discrepancies’ in Polling Data released by EC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 7: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu celebrates World Athletics Day

President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal

Bird flu outbreak: Over 53,000 domestic birds culled in Alappuzha