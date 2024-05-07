Jammu celebrates World Athletics Day

JAMMU, May 07: On the World Athletics Day, J&K Amateur Athletics Association celebrated the ‘Kids Athletics Day' by involving young boys and girls in activities at MA Stadium, here today.

Around 150 kids took part in the event which held under the auspices of Athletics Federation of India. “It is a day when kids around the world come together and indulge in fun and games, learn new physical and mental skills that will help them live an active and healthy lifestyle,” said former National athlete and general secretary of the Association, Sharat Chander Singh.

Member J&K Sports Council, Rajeev Sharma was the chief guest while Suneel Mahajan, president and Sharat Chander Singh, general secretary of the Association were guests of honour, who presented medals to those best performers.

Prominent among others present were Nirmal Singh, Rakesh Charak, Parveen Singh, Sahil Sharma, Monika Sharma, Jyoti Sharma and Rajni Sharma. The took place under the overall supervision of Pawandeep Kour.