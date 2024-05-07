back to top
JammuJ&K | Man Booked For Using VPN In Rajouri, Third Such Case...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

J&K | Man Booked For Using VPN In Rajouri, Third Such Case In 2 Days

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 7: A man in Rajouri district was booked on Tuesday for using virtual private network (VPN) which was banned last month by the district administration, officials said.
This was the third such instance when a case was registered against a man in  Jammu and 's Rajouri district for using VPN in the last two days.

In an order issued on April 24, Additional District Magistrate of Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Khajuria ordered immediate suspension of VPN services in the district as a preventive measure to protect all information related to the ongoing and other sensitive data from cyber attacks.
Officials said a police team was on patrolling duty on Tuesday when during routine frisking in Dharamsal area, a man was found to be using banned VPN on his mobile phone.
During investigation, it was found that Mohammed Dishan of Brehvi area of Kalakote tehsil had downloaded and installed three VPN softwares on his phone, thus violating the district magistrate's order, they said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

