J&K | LG Sinha Chairs Review Meeting Of Science And Technology Department

Jammu KashmirJ&K | LG Sinha Chairs Review Meeting Of Science And Technology Department
Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a review meeting of the Science and Department.
The Lt Governor discussed important matters related to the functioning of  Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and  Science Technology & Innovation Council (JKST&IC).
He took stock of the key solar power projects and schemes including Rooftop Solarization of Government and Residential buildings, Solar Power Plants installed under Smart City Project and Floating Solar Power Plants.
The Lt Governor impressed upon NHPC to solarize all Government buildings within their mandate and instructed the Science & Technology Department to collaborate with NHPC and identify buildings for solarization.
He further directed the officials to explore the installation of solar panels along canals, riverbanks, and other water bodies, besides proper maintenance and timely replacement of street lights.
The meeting also discussed various other issues related to development of solar energy, Sub Regional Science Centre-Srinagar, Industrial Bio-Technology Park and IEC Activities under the Science and Technology field.
The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department and senior officers of NHPC, Central and UT Government.

