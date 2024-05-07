back to top
Search
IndiaKharge writes to Opposition Leaders on ‘Discrepancies’ in Polling Data released by...
India

Kharge writes to Opposition Leaders on ‘Discrepancies’ in Polling Data released by EC

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 7: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the leaders of various parties of the opposition bloc on Tuesday, questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission (EC).

In his , Kharge urged the INDIA bloc leaders to raise their voice against such discrepancies, for “our only objective is to protect the of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution”.

“Let us ensure the independence of the Election Commission of India and make it accountable,” he said in his letter.

“As the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), it should be our collective endeavour to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI. All the aforementioned facts force us to ask a question — could this be an attempt to doctor the final results?” he asked.

“We all know how Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP are visibly flustered and frustrated by the voting trends and their receding electoral fortunes in the first two phases. The entire nation knows that an autocratic regime, drunk with power, can go to any extent to stay in the chair,” Kharge said.

“I would urge all of you that we must collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise our voice against such discrepancies, for our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution,” he added.

Several opposition parties have raised questions on the delay in releasing the polling data by the EC.

Sharing his letter on X, Kharge said, “My letter to the leaders of INDIA parties, regarding the discrepancies in the voting data released by Election Commission of India and non-publishing of registered voters.” Voting is being held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union territories on Tuesday in the third phase of the parliamentary polls. (PTI)

Previous article
Ensure innocents, individuals from backward communities not named in history sheet: SC
Next article
J&K | LG Sinha Chairs Review Meeting Of Science And Technology Department
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

HC declines permission to 20-yr-old unmarried woman to terminate 27-week “healthy” foetus

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 7: The Delhi High Court has...

President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal

Northlines Northlines -
SHIMLA, May 7: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on...

Bird flu outbreak: Over 53,000 domestic birds culled in Alappuzha

Northlines Northlines -
Alappuzha (Kerala), May 7: Hit by avian influenza, authorities...

Kejriwal fails to get immediate relief from SC in Money Laundering Case

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu celebrates World Athletics Day

HC declines permission to 20-yr-old unmarried woman to terminate 27-week “healthy”...

President Murmu worships at Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan temples in Himachal