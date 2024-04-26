NCPCR Seeks Probe Against Use Of School Children In Election Campaign By Mufti

NEW DELHI, Apr 26: The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Election Commission to initiate a probe into the alleged use of schoolgoing children for election campaigning by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

The action followed a report received by the Commission indicating that children were involved in political activities related to Mufti's campaign.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a communication addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised concerns about the potential violation of election guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct by Mufti. (Agencies)