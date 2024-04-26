Lok Sabha Elections | ECI Establishes 109 Special Polling Stations In Jammu PC

JAMMU, Apr 26: In a first of its kind move towards inclusivity and environmental consciousness, the Election Commission of India (ECI) established 109 remarkable polling stations of different categories for voters in Jammu Parliamentary Constituency (PC) which went for polling today in the second phase of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024.



These innovative polling stations viz; women manned, youth manned, PwD manned, Green Polling Stations, Border Polling Stations and Unique Polling Stations were designed to cater specifically to women, youth, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), promote eco-friendly practices and cater to voters of different kind in the region.

The polling stations were established under specific themes in all four districts of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency.

In Jammu district, three Women manned, three PwD manned, two youth manned, four green, fifty border and three unique polling stations were established. Similarly, three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, three green, twelve border and two unique polling stations were established for ease of voters in Samba district.

Likewise, in Reasi district, three women manned, three PwD manned, three youth manned, four green and one unique polling station was established.

In Rajouri (Sunderbani-Kalakote) district, one Women manned, one PWD manned, one youth manned and one green polling station was established.

The newly established polling stations aim to revolutionize the electoral process by ensuring accessibility and representation for all segments of society. With a special focus on women, youth, and PWD, these stations had been equipped with amenities tailored to meet their unique needs, fostering an environment conducive to active participation in the democratic process.





Furthermore, the ECI's commitment towards environmental sustainability is showcased through the implementation of green practices at these polling stations. Every aspect is meticulously designed to minimize environmental impact and promote a greener future.





Speaking on this milestone initiative, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Pandurang K Pole, said that establishment of these unique polling stations underscores our unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process. He added that the ECI believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right, and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.