Govt Declares Services Of 36 Members Of J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service As Quasi-Permanent

Date:

, Apr 26: In terms of Rule 3(1) of the Jammu and Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has declared the services of 36 members of J&K Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Quasi-Permanent.

