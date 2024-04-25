back to top
Kuldeep Yadav jumps to fourth on bowler’s chart after claiming two crucial Delhi wickets

By: Northlines

Date:

Delhi Capitals left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav scalped two important wickets against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday to jump to fourth position on the bowler's leaderboard for 2024. Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to occupy the top spot despite remaining wicketless in their previous encounter.

Kuldeep returned figures of 2/30 in his four overs against Gujarat to move ahead of Mustafizur Rahman into fourth place. The Delhi bowler now has 12 wickets from six matches at an impressive rate of 7.54. His impressive displays have been instrumental in Shreyas Iyer's team climbing up the points table.

At the summit is Bumrah with 13 wickets from eight matches. The Indian quick maintained his narrow lead despite failing to pick up a wicket as Mumbai lost to Rajasthan Royals. Yuzvendra Chahal of the Royals is placed second while Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel rounds off the top three with an equal number of dismissals.

The coveted Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker in each IPL season. Past winners include the likes of Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dwayne Bravo among others. The battle for the prestigious accolade is heating up with the half-way stage approaching. It remains to be seen if Kuldeep can continue his rich form to potentially challenge for top position.

