back to top
Search
SportsIPLKolkata Knight Riders End 12-Year Wankhede Curse with Clinical Win Over Mumbai...
SportsIPL

Kolkata Knight Riders End 12-Year Wankhede Curse with Clinical Win Over Mumbai Indians

By: Northlines

Date:

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their 12-year winless streak at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a clinical 24-run victory over the home team Mumbai Indians on Friday. Chasing KKR's total of 169, MI struggled from the start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 145-all out.

Andre Russell delivered the crucial blows for KKR, removing well-set Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya in the same over to break any hopes of a fightback. Earlier, MI pacer Nuwan Thushara had picked up three wickets in the powerplay to dent KKR's progress, but important contributions from Venkatesh Iyer (50) and Manish Pandey helped them post a competitive total.

The lack of partnership hurt MI the most as they kept losing wickets and could not build any meaningful stands. Star Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also failed to deliver with the bat, departing for low scores. MI's struggles continued as they failed to seizethe initiative when put into bat first. Mitch Starc was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 4/33 while Andre Russell chipped in with two scalps.

With this win, KKR have strengthened their position in the top half of the table. However, MI's horrendous season continues and they face an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs. Both the Indian stars will hope for better returns with the bat in the impending matches ahead of the T20 Cup later this year.

Previous article
Garry Kasparov’s Tweet on Rahul Gandhi’s Raebareli Nomination Triggers Debate
Next article
KKR strengthen top-two chances with win over struggling Mumbai; Royals retain top spot in points table
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

KKR strengthen top-two chances with win over struggling Mumbai; Royals retain top spot in points table

Northlines Northlines -
The IPL 2024 points table saw some interesting movements...

Garry Kasparov’s Tweet on Rahul Gandhi’s Raebareli Nomination Triggers Debate

Northlines Northlines -
Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov is known as...

Satwik-Chirag’s defensive struggles against Chinese serve highlights need for tactical changes ahead of Paris 2024

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and...

Mumbai Indians take on formidable Kolkata Knight Riders in crucial IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai Indians Face Uphill Task Against Formidable Kolkata With the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM...

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli...

‘AAP believes in welfare, not division’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes...