Char Dham Yatra | Police Warn Pilgrims Against Registering For Pilgrimage Through Fraudulent Means

UTTARKASHI, May 17: Warning pilgirms not to register for the Char Dham Yatra through fraudulent means, the Uttarkashi Police on Friday said necessary action will follow against those who do so.

The police informed further that the ongoing pilgrimage to the Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham was going on smoothly without any disruption.

“The pilgrimage to Shri Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham is going on smoothly. All the pilgrimage routes are open. However, it has come to our notice that some people have embarked on the pilgrimage after registering for Char Dham through fraudulent means. Action will be taken against such people as per the law. Please plan on travel in accordance with the date of registration,” read a post on the official X handle of Uttarkashi Police.

Earlier, Rudraprayag Police launched ‘Operation Maryada' to ensure that the civilised conduct of the pilgrims and the purity of the pilgrimage are maintained. As part of this drive, police are taking strict action against those found misbehaving with others and consuming alcohol or intoxicants in the Dham area and Yatra halts.

The police have urged the crowd to behave in a civilised manner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage. “Rudraprayag Police is committed to ensuring a smooth and safe journey for the pilgrims embarking on the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra,” the post read.

“‘Operation Maryada' was launched by the district police for effective action against those who behave indecently and consume intoxicants in the Dham area and the Yatra halts,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guptkashi, Harshvardhini Suman said.

On May 15, Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar wrote to the director generals of police of all the states due to the unexpected crowd at the ‘Char Dham Yatra'.

“Due to the unexpected crowding at the Char Dhams, I have written to the director generals of police of all the states, requesting them not to send any VIP from their respective states for the Char Dham Darshan till May 31,” the Uttarakhand DGP said.

The Char Dham Yatra, which commenced on May 10, holds profound spiritual significance for millions in the country. This pilgrimage typically takes place between April-May and October-November every year.

The Char Dham Yatra is a deeply spiritual tour of four of the country's holiest sites–Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

In Hindi, ‘char' means four and ‘dham' refers to religious destinations, according to the official portal of Uttarakhand Tourism. (Agencies)