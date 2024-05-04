Garry Kasparov’s Tweet on Rahul Gandhi’s Raebareli Nomination Triggers Debate

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov is known as much for his towering skills at the board as for his outspoken views against authoritarian regimes. Last week, the Russian grandmaster briefly waded into Indian politics with a lighthearted tweet referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nomination from the Raebareli constituency.

“Tradition dictates you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for top!” Kasparov had tweeted in response to a post about his illustrious chess career. His remark triggered speculation on social media given Gandhi's previous mention of Kasparov as his favorite player.

However, Kasparov soon made it clear he was not advocating any political views. In a follow-up tweet, he explained that as an “all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes”, he could not ignore a prominent politician's interest in the game of chess. Kasparov reiterated he hoped his lighthearted joke would not be misconstrued as an endorsement of any political stance.

Gandhi had shared his appreciation for Kasparov's psychological strategy and ability to think beyond traditional patterns during a prior interview. The Congress leader filed his nomination from Raebareli amidst widespread party support.

While Kasparov's quip generated debate among some, the chess legend is no stranger to controversies. He has relentlessly criticized authoritarianism in Russia and faced threats due to his activism. Though staying clear of direct political assessments, Kasparov's passion for challenging conventions remains as vivid as his legendary skills on the 64 squares.