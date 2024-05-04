CS assesses issues of Cluster Universities Jammu, Srinagar

Srinagar, May 3: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, today deliberated on addressing key challenges and strategizes effective solutions to enhance the functioning of Cluster Universities of Jammu and Srinagar transforming them into beacons of educational innovation and excellence.

The Chief Secretary, while chairing a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat to assess the issues concerning both the Cluster Universities, emphasized that the goal for these institutions is to emerge as paragons of excellence, not only within the region but also as models to be replicated across the country.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar, Vice Chancellors of Cluster University Jammu, Professor Bechan Lal and Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Qayyum Hussain, Director General Budget, Director Colleges and other concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary reiterated government's unwavering commitment towards extending comprehensive support to the cluster universities.

Atal Dulloo had detailed review of several issues concerning working of the Universities which inter alia included creation of posts, formulation of rules for the deputation of staff from Higher Education Department, and other administrative concerns.

Both Vice Chancellors elaborated on the challenges they face, encompassing the creation of teaching and non-teaching positions, resource allocation, and introduction of new academic programs.

During the deliberations, VC CUS emphasized the imperative need for the universities to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and elevate the higher education landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.