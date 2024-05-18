Mosque damaged in Srinagar fire

Srinagar, May 17: A mosque was damaged in a fire incident in Srinagar on Friday morning, officials said. They said the fire broke out from a two storied structure in Shamaswari Khanqah area of old Srinagar and due to the explosion of a gas cylinder the blaze engulfed the mosque.

“The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled with the support of locals in half an hour,” an official of the fire and emergency services said. “The mosque was damaged in the fire incident,” he said.